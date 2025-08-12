Dancing with the Stars 34: Is Gleb Savchenko leaving?

We do not even know the full cast of celebrities for Dancing with the Stars 34, but is Gleb Savchenko already saying goodbye to the ballroom? Based on some of his latest comments on social media, it appears that may be the case.

As Parade captured recently, the longtime pro dancer responded to someone expressing excitement to see him next season with an “Afraid you won’t” — a pretty clear sign that he is not coming back. He then later added another comment saying “not my fault,” a sign that it was not his decision to step away.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more reality TV updates!

In general, casting changes for Dancing with the Stars are fairly common. We have seen a number of them over the years for a multitude of reasons, whether it be specific talent, scheduling commitments, budget, or certain pros deciding to simply move on. Gleb was paired last season with Brooks Nader, a dynamic that eventually turned romantic for a time. Our general feeling is that the full season 34 cast is going to be revealed within the next two or three weeks, and we honestly do not expect any huge changes here — we’re probably getting reality stars, a few athletes, a couple of actors, and then a casting that is completely out of left field. That is what we’ve seen so many times over the years.

There are technically some castings for season 34 that are already out there, whether it be Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, or multiple cast members from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

As for the rest of the pros, we hope that a lot of them are still going to have a chance to come back — we do think there is going to be a mixture of longtime favorites like Val Chmerkovskiy and then relative newcomers like Rylee Arnold. Then again, we’ve been shocked before.

Related – See some more discussion now regarding Dancing with the Stars season 34

Are you shocked that Gleb Savchenko will supposedly not be on Dancing with the Stars?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







