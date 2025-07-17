Dancing with the Stars season 34 premiere date revealed

While we may not have the entire cast of Dancing with the Stars season 34 as of yet, there is still something we can share: The official premiere date.

So when are we stepping back into the ballroom? Think on Tuesday, September 16! You are going to get a two-hour episode (as expected) to kick off the season, and it will be paired with a new episode of High Potential after the fact. This is the same schedule that we had last season, and of course we are not anticipating any other big changes the rest of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more reality TV updates now!

So now that we do have an official premiere date for the new season, there is another question worth considering: When will we get the official cast reveal? There are already a handful of cast members confirmed including Robert Irwin and Alix Earle; odds are, more are going to be unveiled in the weeks to come. The remainder could be shown off at some point in late August or early September. We imagine a mixture of TV icons, athletes, and reality contestants — and hopefully something for everyone!

Above all else, we really do hope that we’re going to see DWTS continue what has been a really nice upward trajectory for it over the course of the past several seasons, largely thanks to its social media following and also some of their popular pros. We know that in some instances, they have become a little more popular than the actual Stars. How far they go is often based still on who they are paired with, largely because a lot of these people do tend to come into the picture with varying degrees of dance ability.

Related – Be sure to get some more coverage on Dancing with the Stars right now, including the latest cast additions

What are you most eager to see entering Dancing with the Stars season 34 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







