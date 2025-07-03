Dancing with the Stars 34 rumor: Is Taylor Lautner joining?

Is Dancing with the Stars season 34 about to dive head-first into the world of Twilight courtesy of Taylor Lautner? Well, there is a claim that it could be happening!

According to a report from The Sun, the actor — best known for being teen-idol werewolf Jacob — is in negotiations to join the reality competition show. There is also a chance that his wife Taylor Dome, who also goes by Tay Lautner in a move that is both comical and adorable at the same time, could end up joining him. Personally, we’d rather have these two on board than two people from The Secret Lives of Mormon Lives.

Honestly, you really should just throw whatever you can at Lautner to get him on board. If the goal here is to get millions of millennials watching the show, this is 100% the get. The enthusiasm around these movies is almost certainly never going to go away, and that nostalgia is more important than some present-day reality star.

So far, the only Dancing with the Stars contestants that are 100% confirmed are the two Mormon Wives plus Alix Earle and Robert Irwin. Of the four, Irwin is the one who most moves the needle — and yet, the majority of his fame is tied to his family more than exclusive himself. This show does need someone with a larger amount of regular fame, though we recognize the pull of reality stars and Earle’s social-media following.

We should note that the aforementioned Sun report also claims that Savannah Chrisley is in negotiations as well, and that choice is 100% going to be more polarizing. We are already pretty well-aware of that in advance.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

