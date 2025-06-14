Dancing with the Stars 34 premiere date: June 2025 update

We are very much lucky to know that Dancing with the Stars season 34 is coming to ABC this June. With that, is some more news on it coming up soon?

If you have followed the ballroom competition show over the years, then the good news is that you are likely very-much aware of the fact that the network does not make you wait too long in the summer to get premiere-date info. We also have a hard time thinking that they are going to do that here, either. We tend to believe that by the middle of July, some more, firm details will be announced. In general, mid-to-late September has been the ideal launching pad for this show and we have a hard time thinking that this is about to change.

So could there be some other things we learn about along the way? There’s at least a chance, and we are keeping our eyes peeled at the moment for more scoop about the cast. Sure, we are more than a little bit thrilled to know that Robert Irwin and Alix Earle are both going to be joining the ballroom but at the same time, more could be coming. Typically, the full cast reveal happens a few weeks before the premiere, but there is at least a chance that we get a rollout of some others along the way. We do tend to think that a familiar mixture of reality stars, actors, athletes, and people relevant in the present-day zeitgeist are coming. There is no reason to think otherwise.

Now, let’s just hope that we also get more of our favorite pros back! They are as much a part of Dancing with the Stars as anyone now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

