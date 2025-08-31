Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 8 Veto aftermath

Earlier today the week 8 Power of Veto Competition took place within the Big Brother 27 house — so what is the state of the game now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s give out a reminder that earlier, Morgan won her first competition of the season and now, her safety for the week is secured … provided that she doesn’t do something crazy. As of right now, it does feel like she is going to use it on herself and not Vince, though Keanu has suggested that he talk to her about the possibility.

After all, consider the following: Keanu wants to 100% ensure that Vince stays, and we know that Vince and Morgan have a really close relationship. It feels like the Judges alliance would at least 100% keep Morgan over Mickey, and it’s more debatable if that happens with Vince in her spot. However, not using the Veto on yourself is an insane decision that can often put you in enormous trouble — and rarely is it ever worth the risk both inside the game and with ridicule after the fact.

Rather than going in this direction, Rachel has introduced another possibility to Keanu, one that would mean he goes ahead and nominates Lauren as a replacement nominee. While the two are on the same side of the house, nominating her makes it so that Vince has an easier outlet to stay. The Judges would easily get rid of Lauren, given that she’s not working with any of them and has proven she can win competitions. Keanu has time to think about it, but it really just comes down to how much he wants to ensure that Vince continues to be a part of the game.

