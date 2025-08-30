Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 8?

The week 8 edition of the Big Brother 27 Power of Veto Competition took place today — and with that, who won?

First and foremost, here is a reminder is that Keanu won Head of Household for the week and with that, nominated last night Vince, Morgan, and Mickey. We have heard already that Morgan is the target, but is there really a path to get her out? The best hope for someone like Keanu is that he uses the Veto on Vince, who a lot of people would want to take out, and then he nominates someone like Ashley or Will who is a part of the Judges alliance, and also someone who nobody will want to miss.

So what ended up actually happen with the competition today? Well, for starters, Morgan won her first competition of her season! In theory, she is going to be safe. We do not think she is so out there that she would not use the Veto on herself, but this season, who knows?

In the end, we are looking at a situation here where Vince could be in big trouble and really, Keanu would need to nominate someone like Lauren to ensure that he sticks around in the game. If it is Vince vs. Mickey after Blockbuster, the Judges alliance may in theory stick together. However, if it is Vince vs. Ashley they would obviously choose to keep Ashley, and they may even choose to keep Ava — even if she is not in that group. Given that Keanu is trying to keep Vince around now, it is becoming increasingly wild that he nominated him in the first place.

