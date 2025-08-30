Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 8 Veto players

The week 8 Veto players were chosen today in the Big Brother 27 house — so what more can we say about the road ahead here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here with a reminder that Keanu is Head of Household and last night, he made the decision to nominate the likes of Vince, Mickey, and Morgan. It feels clear right now that Morgan is his target, and he wants to take Vince off the block if he wins the Veto. His objective here really was to “make an example out of him” for all of his deception. Where things get a bit messier is the replacement nominee, given that Ashley has been a name he’s bandied about in his head — with the same being said for Ava. If he nominates Ashley, there is a real risk of angering Rachel and honestly, why do that given that the two have patched some things up as of late?

Well, Keanu and the nominees are being joined today for the Veto Competition by the likes of Kelley and Lauren. For those who wanted Vince to go this week, this is probably the worst possible outcome — but then again, a lot depends on what the competition is! We’re in an era where they are not always physical and there are a lot of different ones that we have not seen so far this season. It could be the classic spelling competition, Stay or Fold, or something brand new.

The only thing that we can say with some measure of confidence right now is that it is not Zingbot. After all, we would have heard from Julie previously if that was going to be the case.

What do you want to see happen with the Veto Competition today in Big Brother 27?

