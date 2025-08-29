Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 8 nominations

The week 8 nomination ceremony has now taken place within the Big Brother 27 house — so what actually happened here?

Well, first and foremost we should note that one of Keanu’s top traits is that he can be stubborn. Sometimes, this is a good thing for his game — at other times, it is a problem. This time around, it was actually quite useful. He came into his HoH reign knowing full well that Vince has been using him, and he also recognized who he actually wants out of the game in Morgan. He’s just had to figure out the right way to get her out.

Keanu has officially nominated the likes of Morgan, Vince, and Mickey for eviction — and at the moment, it feels like the challenge will be actually getting Morgan out. How does that happen? It only takes four votes to stay and if the vote is Mickey vs. Morgan, in theory Morgan would have the support of Rachel, Vince, Will, and Ashley — unless the Judges alliance breaks up. That’s where Rachel’s real allegiance could end up being tested. If it is Vince vs. Morgan, Keanu would need basically everyone else who is not in the Judges, as we tend to think that Rachel, Ashley, and Will would be more inclined to keep Morgan in the game.

In other words, Vince really needs to win the Veto — something that Keanu hopes that he does. He does not actually want him to go but at the same time, he feels like he doesn’t trust him anymore and there is some atoning that he has to do for some of his actions in the game.

