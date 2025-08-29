Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The new HoH and their plan

Entering last night’s Big Brother 27 episode on CBS, we were hardly expecting some sort of shocking eviction.

After all, consider this: Ava, at least per discussions on the live feeds, was safe in almost every scenario. From here, we really just had to think about things from the perspective of Katherine and Kelley. If one of them was on the block against Ava, they were almost certainly gone. If they were on the block against each other, things started to get a little bit complicated. We tended to think that Katherine would stay, mostly because the Judges control a lot and the bulk of them wanted Kelley gone.

So what actually happened here? There was a lot to break down, but Kelley won the Blockbuster and with Katherine gone, this meant that there was a chance for a lot of different things to change in the game moving forward … especially since Keanu won Head of Household!

What made this particular competition so interesting is that it was true-or-false / trivia-based and yet, the physical powerhouse beat everyone and apparently, Kelley was in second place. He has restored his final two with Rachel and at this point, seems to be targeting Morgan. What makes this so interesting, though, is that she is being nominated (in theory) alongside both Vince and then also Mickey. He realizes that Vince could use the Veto on Morgan and in the end, he wants to ensure that this doesn’t happen.

Over the next few hours, we imagine that there will be at least a little bit more campaigning. Vince has already tried to fight for his life in the game but from what we’ve seen, it really has not gotten him anywhere.

What do you want to see happen with Keanu as Head of Household in Big Brother 27?

