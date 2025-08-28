Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 7 eviction preview

Tonight on Big Brother 27 you are going to see the latest eviction take place — so what exactly is going to happen by virtue of that?

Well, at the moment, let’s just say that this is, to some extent, ever-changing based on what happens with the Blockbuster. There are, however, a few scenarios that we can go ahead and talk through here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more Big Brother live-feed updates!!

If Kelley wins Blockbuster – This is a pretty easy one to predict, all things considered. We are looking at a scenario here where Katherine goes and it is not super-close. She has some bonds with people like Lauren, but the Judges alliance has no reason to boot Ava from the game. Ava is almost certain to stay no matter what.

If Katherine wins Blockbuster – We know that Keanu is insisting that he will not get rid of Kelley, but his vote will not matter here. It could be near-unanimous otherwise for Kelley to leave the game.

If Ava wins Blockbuster – This is the scenario where there has been the most conversation, which is a little bit ironic given the fact that she is probably the worst competitor of the three and her HoH win didn’t require her to do that much. Overnight Morgan talked about keeping Kelley, and we know that Rachel has also entertained the idea. The problem here is that Lauren 100% wants to keep Katherine, Rachel seems to be back on board with that, and we don’t see any reason why Ava and Will would want Kelley to stay. Since the Judges will likely vote together, Kelley is likely a goner. We also do think that Vince would break a tie that way judging from what he said to Morgan overnight.

Of course, there is still time for some things to change today — stay tuned…

Related – Get more news on the Big Brother 27 live feeds right now

What more do you want to see when it comes to Big Brother 27 today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







