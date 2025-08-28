Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The Kelley, Katherine debate

In just 24 hours the latest Big Brother 27 eviction show is going to be here — so who is actually going to be evicted?

In one way, you can argue that this decision is actually not that complicated, namely if that if Ava remains on the block, she almost certainly stays. Vince has suggested to Lauren that he has reason to break a possible tie to get Ava out, but he knows full well that it is not coming to that. It’s yet another thing that he’s said just for the sake of saying it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more Big Brother live-feed updates!!

The more interesting scenario at this point is easily the hypothetical one where we see Katherine and Kelley on the block together, as there has already been back-and-forth on this. Vince has suggested it may just be better to have Kelley go here, mostly because she is such a liability to almost everyone. Yet, Keanu has tried to save Kelley and Rachel even discussed it earlier this afternoon, likely because she is so questionable at the game that she’ll be an easy target for others — in other news, someone who could go up ahead of her.

The real issue that comes with any plan to evict Kelley at this point is the Judges alliance. We tend to think that all of them will likely vote together and if you are Rachel, is it really worth it for your game to go against what more or less everyone else wants? That is one of those things that at least for now, we have a hard time buying. Kelley is just such an easy person to remove because other than Keanu, she really does not have all that much in the way of close allies within the game.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 27 right now, including our update from earlier

Who do you think should go in a Kelley vs. Katherine scenario on Big Brother 27?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







