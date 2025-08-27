Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Keanu tries to make amends

If there is one thing that we can say from the start about day 51 within the Big Brother 27 house, it is this: Keanu is emotional again.

After all, yesterday he had what we would call a real eyes-wide-open moment where he finally realized that Vince is not someone he can trust fully. Not only that, but Rachel was more genuine that he realized. He admitted that he talked about nominating her behind her back, actually coming clean about many of his misdeeds. Rachel was still angry with him and ultimately, he still tried to convince himself that he could get her back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further reality TV updates!!

So what has he attempted to do today? Well for starters, he woke up and decided to actually start cleaning, which Rachel has been mad at him for not doing enough of the past few weeks. He then told her that yesterday was the first time he felt like she was really serious about the final two and that he never fully bought into it before — but now, everything is changing. He understands if she does not forget about what happened, but he still hopes that she can forgive. Whether or not this turns out to be the case, of course, is something that merits a little bit more of a wait-and-see approach.

For now, we do still think that this is the most fascinating relationship to watch in the game, especially when the situation with Kelley, Katherine, and Ava on the block is not that exciting. As of right now, it feels like we are going to be seeing Kelley be evicted if she does remain on the block — how in the world would that change?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 27 and the live feeds right now

What do you think we are going to see the rest of the day in the Big Brother 27 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







