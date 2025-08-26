Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Did Rachel, Keanu make up?

We’ll be honest here in saying that heading into today within the Big Brother 27 house, we had zero confidence that Rachel and Keanu would talk things out. She had basically ghosted him ever since yesterday, even to the point where he started to spiral about it earlier today. He indicated that he wanted Vince to go and try and clear his name — and blame Morgan in the process.

Basically, this was Keanu’s objective throughout the day with Rachel: Trying to find a way to make someone else responsible for his own actions. In the end, though, she wasn’t buying it.

This afternoon, the two had a conversation that did get heated at times, mostly because she knew Keanu was lying about some information that he told Vince — mostly because she heard Vince parrot back to her some of what she and Keanu spoke about. Keanu admitted he had to be better, but that she didn’t have to want to work with him anymore. She feels confident that she can’t trust him and yet, does not want to let him go entirely. Why is that?

Well, one of the things that is true when you are a former winner is that it is hard to find people who want to take you to the end. Rachel isn’t forgetting about that, though we also know that she doesn’t necessarily want him at the end because he is a “comp beast.” She also likely just wants some options knowing that even within the Judges, there are a lot of people closer to each other than they are her. Keanu is a terrible ally, but coming out of this, it felt like she actually got through to him to a certain extent. He has indicated that Mickey, Morgan, and Ashley would be his nominees.

