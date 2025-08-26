Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Did Vince, Lauren hash it out?

For much of today within the Big Brother 27 house, there was really one conversation we were looking forward to seeing. What was going to happen when Vince and Lauren finally sat down and had a conversation?

Well, to the surprise of no one, Lauren still does have some trust in Vince despite him nominating Katherine at the Veto Ceremony. In her own words, she really has no choice. She has decided to put her entire game in his hands, and she is accepting the fact that this HoH did not work in her favor. Vince has tried to snow her over by saying that even if he put Rachel on the block, there was a chance that she would not go and he would still be targeted.

What we are looking at here is a rather difficult situation for Lauren, as she is probably going to have to make moves herself in the event that she wants to stick around in this game — or, convince Katherine to do so. Keanu is unreliable and if Kelley does stick around, how can you rely on her?

With the current state of the house being what it is, our general feeling is that Kelley gets evicted if she remains up on the block. Meanwhile, Katherine goes if Kelley wins, and Ava is safe almost no matter what. Ironically, Ava is the only person in the house other than Katherine who does not have some sort of super-clear alliance with Vince at this point. Kelley feels completely over him, but that may not be something that Vince is fully aware of — at least for the time being.

