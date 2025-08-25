Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 7

The week 7 Veto Ceremony has come and gone within the Big Brother 27 house — so what exactly does this mean for the rest of the week?

If you have been watching the live feeds with a measure of regularity, then you know that for the past 36 hours, Head of Household Vince has been mired in a great deal of uncertainty. Mickey was going to use the Veto on herself, and he had to figure out whether to nominate Rachel for the big move or put up Katherine for the safe move. We admittedly fluctuated back and forth on the right option, mostly because Rachel needs to go eventually for a lot of players to win. However, putting her up now when she could still win Blockbuster was dangerous. Also, if she goes, Vince instantly becomes the biggest target in the game. The #1 problem was that she was caught running information back to Keanu and Vince knew it.

So what did Vince ultimately decide? To nominate Katherine. You have to credit Rachel, Ashley, and Morgan in particular for pulling this off. Will lobbied to some extent, but he didn’t stick his neck out like some of the others did. The real question is if this really is a turning point and if Vince and Rachel can work together until at least the first week or two of the jury. She did promise to have his back now, and the Judges do feel like they have an element of power. Rachel could go back on it but from where we stand, we do tend to think it benefits them all to get to jury and then fight it out from there.

As of this writing, a lot of the Ceremony aftermath consists of Rachel and Keanu getting upset at each other, with Rachel refusing to talk to him after his whole double-agent act.

