The Testaments season 1 episode 5: Becka’s confession

Following the events of The Testaments season 1 episode 5, one thing is clear: There are so many threads now to resolve.

After all, consider the following: We still don’t know Daisy’s full backstory, matches are about to be made, it is hard to trust Commander Judd, Agnes wants to be with Garth, and Becka almost found herself in a devastation situation after she was slipped alcohol. Thanks to Daisy and others, she will be okay.

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If there is a major problem she now faces, it is pretty clearly one related to her feelings. While still drunk, the character makes a confession to Daisy, one that was likely obvious already to a lot of viewers — she has feelings for Agnes. However, she understands that they will likely never be reciprocated. She also has an internal panic after realizing she has told someone — and why doesn’t Daisy have more of a reaction? That could make her suspicious, but at the same time, it is hard to press too hard given that she does not have a major bit of information that in theory, she could hold over her.

In the end, this entire storyline is a reflection of just how difficult it can be to be young and in love — especially in a heightened situation like this where society would never allow you to be your true self. We certainly hope more than ever that Becka is able to find happiness, but there is a really long road ahead of her. This is a young woman who will be presumably matched with a significantly older man and forced into a lie she does not want. Is there any way to escape all of this? Hopefully, the upcoming episodes will provide answers.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Testaments, including more thoughts on episode 6

What did you think about the overall events of The Testaments season 1 episode 5?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates on what is to come.

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