Gen V season 2 video: Look back at Emma’s journey!

We know that there is so much to be excited about leading into the Gen V season 2 premiere next month — so where do we start? Well, let’s just say that we have another video spotlight, and this one is putting Emma in the spotlight.

If you head over to the link here, you can learn a whole lot more about the character otherwise known as “Little Cricket,” someone who we think is going to have a lot of time in the spotlight moving forward. She had a complicated journey in season 1, whether it be her arrival at Godolkin, understanding her powers, or then also the complicated dynamic that she had with Sam.

So what is the focus going to be moving forward? Well, we do tend to think here that Emma is going to be exploring her powers and what she learned at the end of last season — but of course, the top priority may very well just be getting her, Marie, and Jordan back to God U. It seems like Annie a.k.a. Starlight is going to play a big role in that, but we will just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

One thing that we do know with some confidence is that in general, season 2 is going to be the most complicated chapter for the series yet. This is the first season that is properly set in Homelander’s America, which is one where a lot of Vought supes have been deputized. If it was not clear already, we are gearing up for a season that is full of almost constant chaos and carnage. Let’s just hope you are prepared.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

