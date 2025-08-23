Gen V season 2 video: Reflect now on Marie’s journey

As we get ourselves prepared to see the Gen V season 2 premiere on Prime Video later this month, why not take a look back?

Well, it already seems like one of the things that the streaming service is looking to do at this point is create an array of spotlight videos giving you a sense of what they went through in the first season. For the sake of this piece, why not look more at Marie?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new Gen V featurette that features Marie and what she went through at Godolkin and her starting to understand her powers — two things that were key themes throughout the first season of the show. We know that the character was locked away at the end of last season yet, it does appear she is going to get out. Not only that, but it feels like Annie will be the person responsible!

Throughout the second season, what we are going to see is Marie do her best to try and navigate a new world, one in which Homelander and other Supes have been deputized. This is a situation that is going to be all sorts of violent and chaotic, and one in which many characters may struggle to keep or preserve their sense of identity. If you were hoping for one of the messier seasons we’ve had a chance to see in this universe, this could be it. (Of course, there are also going to be notes of tragedy, mainly as we see the real-life death of Chance Perdomo written into the story to a certain degree.)

What are you most hoping to see from Marie moving into Gen V season 2?

