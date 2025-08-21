Gen V season 2 spoilers: Show EP on ‘higher stakes’

Gen V season 2 is going to be premiering on Prime Video next month after a long wait — so will the end product be worth it? Well, the more we hear from show executive producer Eric Kripke, the more hopeful we ultimately become.

Ultimately, we do tend to think that the first season did have to spend a little bit of time establishing what the world was separate from The Boys. Moving into the new chapter, that’s not something that is a major cause for concern. The series will undoubtedly be darker after some of what happened on season 4 of the flagship show, but who knows? There could be a chance for some humor and satire at the same time.

In speaking more about the next chapter now in a new interview with ComicBook.com, here is some of what Kripke had to say:

“I think Gen V Season 2 is stronger than the first one … It’s more confident, more layered, with higher stakes and crazier swings. It’s loaded with action, emotion, The Boys cameos, and some very weird butt stuff. It’s also the audience’s first look at Homelander’s America, and how the whole universe is rapidly changing. If you’re a fan of The Boys, you’ll love it.”

We know that there is some tragedy baked into the upcoming season, mostly because the writers have to figure out how to say goodbye to Chance Perdomo as Andre. That is not going to be easy, but it seems as though what happened to him will be a big part of much of the story. There are other mysteries, as well, including how exactly Marie, Emma, and Jordan will be accepted back into Godolkin in the first place.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

