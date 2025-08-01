Gen V season 2 spoilers: More on Dean Cipher

We know that in a matter of weeks at this point, the premiere of Gen V season 2 is going to arrive at Prime Video — and yes, things will be chaotic. We’ve got a lot of familiar faces coming back but at the same time, also a new Dean. This is where Cipher comes into the equation.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, this guy seems to be intent on making Godolkin University into more of a military zone. Is he going to care at all about the arts or anything else? It is a good question, and all of this is seemingly tied more into what happened at the end of The Boys season 4. Even if the spin-off has its own characters, it is clearly tied into the original show.

So what did Hamish Linklater, who plays this character, have to say about the part? Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what the actor had to say:

“Yeah, I play Dean Cipher. That name should inspire a great deal of confidence in everyone … He’s the new Dean, and a lot has changed at Godolkin University since Season 1. We’re now in Homelander’s America, right? And he’s a Dean for that America.”

Do we think that he is a dangerous dude? At this point, absolutely — but you can also argue the same thing for a lot of other people out there. This is a show that just tends to thrive on this sort of chaos and throwing characters into some unpredictable spots. We know that Marie, Emma, and Jordan will find their way back to the university thanks to Annie, and she may have a pretty particular goal for all of them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

