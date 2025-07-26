Gen V season 2 trailer confirms Erin Moriarty crossover as Annie

As a part of San Diego Comic-Con today the folks at Prime Video unveiled a new Gen V season 2 trailer — so what can we say now?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that there is more than just one notable crossover in the upcoming batch of episodes; instead, you are going to see two! (Of course, there is also room still for a surprise.) If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview that notes that Erin Moriarty (Annie / Starlight) and Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) are each going to be a part of the upcoming episodes of the spin-off.

When it cones to Annie’s appearance, it actually seems as though it is tied to the essential question of how Marie and/or her friends get out of their makeshift prison at the end of season 1. She frees them and within that, indicates that they need to go back to Godolkin. While there, they can work to uncover the truth and stop a project known as Odessa, something that is clearly going to be essential to some terrible things at Vought.

So why wouldn’t Annie just help to do this? We imagine that there has to be less suspicion around the school — if Starlight is there, it only raises the chance that the whole place could become a militarized zone.

In general, Gen V is still going to bring a lot of the chaos that we saw from season 1, but with some pretty dark stories at the same time. Remember that the series is having to write out Andre following the death of Chance Perdomo, and that is going to be a really difficult thing for the characters to process.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

