Gen V season 2 unveils new poster; more reveals soon?

For everyone out there not currently aware, Gen V season 2 is coming to Prime Video on September 17 — and there’s a lot of good stuff coming!

Take, for starters, the simple fact that many cast members and producers are going to be heading off to San Diego Comic-Con soon for a panel, and we imagine that there is going to be some sort of reveal there — it could be new footage or a brand-new trailer. We tend to think the next month and a half in particular will be full of good content that sets the stage further.

Now, if you do head over to the official Gen V Instagram page, you can see another poster that allows us to get another glimpse of the characters. The synopsis below sets the stage further:

In Season Two, school is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.



Of course, the death of Andre (written into the show after Chance Perdomo’s passing) is going to loom large, and we know already that the tone here could be a little bit darker and more intense than The Boys. That makes sense, and it is a reminder that while both shows are in the same world, they are not just doing the same thing.

What are you the most ready to see at this point entering Gen V season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

