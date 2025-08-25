Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Vince’s Veto quagmire

Tomorrow is Veto Ceremony in the Big Brother 27 house and at this point, we would love to know what is going to happen. However, do we? That is where things, at least for now, start to get a little bit hard to figure out.

For now, here is where things seem to stand — at present, it seems as though Vince is either going to nominate Katherine or Rachel as a replacement nominee. Ashley and Keanu are names that have been bandied about but for now, it seems like Vince is not that serious about making a move on one of them.

As per usual, one of the things that we are seeing here at present is a situation where Vince goes back and forth depending on who he talks to. Based on what he has said to the likes of Keanu and Kelley, it actually does seem like there is a good chance that Rachel could go up. However, someone else could talk to Vince later that sends him down another direction. The biggest mistake Rachel has made today is talking too much about Vince to Keanu, knowing full well that Keanu runs a lot of information back to Vince. Keanu has now done that.

As of this writing, Vince is actually telling Keanu to continue to be a Double Agent for Rachel, and to say that he did really fight for her to be off the block. After all, Vince wants to give himself some insurance in the event that Rachel does not go home this week — but that is provided that she even goes on the block. If there is one thing we’ve really learned this week, it is to take certain conversations at face value.

What do you think that Vince is going to do with the Veto today in Big Brother 27?

