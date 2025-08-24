Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 7 Veto aftermath

The week 7 Power of Veto Competition has transpired in the Big Brother 27 house — so why not take a minute to get into where things stand now?

Late last night, Mickey won her first Veto of the season and at this point, it feels easy to be 100% sure that she is going to remove herself from the block. This then raises the question of the replacement nominee, and we’ve got Vince at this point sitting on a fence of his own making. He does not want to nominate Katherine and show his hand; however, he also is struggling with the idea of nominating Rachel or Ashley.

Here is where we do have to have some real-talk here: It may actually benefit him more at this point to get Rachel out, though it remains to be seen if he will do that. If he makes the play, he’ll have the likes of Will and Ashley mad at him, and maybe Morgan and Ava. However, even if all four of them (if Ava wins Blockbuster) vote to keep Rachel, he could break a tie if the four not on the block vote the other way. It is possible that Morgan sticks with him no matter what.

If Rachel had 100% trust in Vince, we’d argue that this move is pretty silly. However, at this point she already knows he is thinking about it and because of that, it is beyond easy for her to nominate him. He is trying to play the middle at a time in the game where the middle is gone. Morgan is pressing him hard to nominate Katherine but at the same time, that doesn’t mean that he will do it. If he does, he has a harder time holding onto her (if she stays), and possibly creates more distance with the likes of Kelley and Lauren. Keanu may be mad too, but he’s shown himself to be incredibly forgiving of him within the game.

