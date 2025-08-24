Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 7?

Who won the week 7 Power of Veto Competition within the Big Brother 27 house? We certainly understand if you are wondering, especially given just how strange this weekend has been. It took, after all, a really long time for the Veto to be played!

First and foremost, let’s remind you here that Vince is Head of Household for the week and with that, he has decided to nominate the combination of Kelley, Mickey, and Ava for eviction. He has noted at times that Mickey is the target, but this is Vince — we are talking about a player notorious for not making up his mind. Joining the four in the competition were Keanu and Will. With the former, he had indicated that he would likely use it on Kelley. Meanwhile, Will had no real incentive to try to win it at all.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reality TV updates!!

So what actually happened with the Veto? Well, here is the crazy thing: Mickey won! This is the second competition after the Blockbuster that she clearly saved herself from eviction, and managed to earn her safety. (We gotta assume that she is going to use it to save herself.)

Because this happened, Vince is in a precarious position of having to name someone else — something that he did not want to do. There is a chance that the target has to shift to Kelley now, unless he decides to make a bolder move and go after someone like Rachel. Where things get tricky is that he is basically aligned with almost every single player who is left in the game at this point — Keanu is honestly the person he could nominate who would draw the smallest amount of anger in the game. However, he may be reluctant to do it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 27 and the live feeds right now

What did you want to see happen with the Power of Veto Competition on Big Brother 27 today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







