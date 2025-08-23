Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 7 Veto players

The week 7 Power of Veto Competition is taking place today in the Big Brother 27 house — so, who is taking part?

Well, here is your reminder that Vince won Head of Household and last night, he chose to nominate Kelley, Mickey, and Ava for eviction. As of right now it appears as though Mickey is his target, but we know that there has been some scuttlebutt that he may choose to nominate Rachel as replacement nominee. He has absolutely discussed the possibility, including with some members of the Judges. This includes Morgan, who has encouraged him to stay the course right now. Meanwhile, Ashley has told Rachel that Vince is considering it, which made her all the more intent on trying to win the Veto if the opportunity arises.

Well, the bad news for Rachel is that she is not getting that opportunity, and that the Veto draw today was especially bad for the Judges. Keanu and Will both were drawn, and there was a good chance that either one of the would use it if they won. Keanu has incentive to use it on Kelley, one of the few pseudo-allies that he consistently has. He has pushed to nominate Rachel, but he and Kelley do not think that Vince has the guts to do that.

As for Lauren, all signs at the moment suggest that she would use the Veto in order to save Ava — though we know that she is really indecisive. However, she and Vince seemingly had a spat earlier when he noted that Katherine is someone who could be a replacement nominee — a sign that he really does not want her to try and win this one.

What do you want to see on the Power of Veto Competition today in the Big Brother 27 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

