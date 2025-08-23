Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 7 nominations

The week 7 nomination ceremony is now over within the Big Brother 27 house — so what can we say about the results?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note here that Head of Household Vince had conversations aplenty throughout the day all about what he was going to do. Yet, this was not a situation where there was some tremendous amount of uncertainty in advance. It felt pretty clear that he was going to nominate for eviction Kelley, Mickey, and Ava, and he also had a number of reasons why.

First and foremost, let’s start here with Kelley. She was angry at him ever since Rylie was evicted and, beyond that, she more or less volunteered for it in passing. Meanwhile, it feels like Mickey is going to be the target for the week, with the simple reason being that she has no real trust with Vince anymore and beyond just that, this is a person he can try to take out where nobody is really going to be altogether mad about it. Finally, Ava is just an easy pawn — she is not working with Vince on a specific level, and she has not been on the block before.

Remember now that Vince is a part of the Judges alliance with Will, Ashley, Rachel, and Morgan — there is no real reason for any of them to be nominated. Meanwhile, he realizes that Keanu is close to him and because of that, he really does not have much of an incentive to try and get him out of the game.

