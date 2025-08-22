Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Vince’s justifications

Our general feeling is that at some point this afternoon in the Big Brother 27 house, we are going to see the nomination ceremony take place. With that, what is going to happen?

Well, based on what we’ve seen today Vince is looking to nominate Mickey, Kelley, and Ava for eviction — but there are already some differences of opinion regarding the target. For example, it seems at this point like he wants to get Mickey out of the game and yet, Rachel seems more keen to boot Kelley. She and Ashley have already talked about whether or not they have the votes to make something like this happen. Kelley is someone who does not want Rachel around, so that makes a certain amount of sense.

What we personally find fascinating at this point is that Vince has already tried to snow over Keanu, Lauren, and other people into the idea that he thought Rylie was going to stay and his vote was a “sympathy.” He has tried to play with the idea that Rachel and Mickey assured him that Morgan would be evicted regardless and he wanted to do something nice for his friend … only for Ava and Mickey to vote to evict Rylie. It remains to be seen if anyone buys this, especially since you can’t really argue with the HoH.

At this point, we just tend to think that another big subplot this week is that another Keanu / Rachel fight seems imminent. He’s been mad about Rylie going ever since last night, thinking that Rachel masterminded the whole thing. Even though she was pretty honest with him all week about her intentions, it doesn’t matter to him — he’s just upset about the results.

