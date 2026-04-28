The Boys season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Any reason for hope?

In a little under 24 hours we are going to have a chance to dive more into The Boys season 5 episode 5 — is there more we can say about it now?

Well, for starters, we do think it is interesting to have a discussion here about how optimistic we should be at all that some of these characters are going to get through the story still in one piece. There is no denying, after all, that this is a dark world, one where there are a number of things that can routinely happen. There is also a chance a number of our favorite characters could die.

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Yet, amidst all of the rampant cynicism that is here, let’s just say that the producers do not want you to feel too doom-and-gloom — especially when it comes to the stories centered on The Boys themselves. Speaking via Deadline at a recent Contenders event, here is what showrunner Eric Kripke had to say:

“On the hero side, people say the show is so dark, but the theme we were most interested in was hope … How do you hold on to hope in the darkest possible times, which I think is quite relatable, and how do you keep getting up every time you’re knocked down? And some big hero isn’t swooping out of the sky to save you, so we all have to get busy saving ourselves. What does that look like?”

Remember that this week in particular, there is a great deal to be prepared for and excited about. That starts with an appearance of both Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, who are reuniting with their former Supernatural boss in Kripke alongside their one-time co-star in Jensen Ackles.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys season 5, including more on what is ahead

What are you most hoping to see moving into The Boys season 5 episode 5?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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