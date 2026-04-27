The Boys season 5 episode 5 promo: A Jared Padalecki tease

For everyone out there eager to see Jared Padalecki inching closer to his debut on The Boys, the moment is just about here! He and Misha Collins both are going to turn up on this week’s new episode; not only that, but we also have a larger sense of their role in the story.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the newly-unveiled promo for what is to come that does shed a little bit of light on what is being planned here — from what we can tell, Jensen Ackles’ former Supernatural co-stars are going to be tied in some ways to the search for V1, the one thing that could give Homelander immortality. This is something he badly wants, but also something that everyone else could be desperate to stop.

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Just for the sake of nostalgia alone, we very-much believe that Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins are all going to spend some time together on-screen, just as we also imagine that it will be a little bit ridiculous while still furthering the overall story. There are only four episodes left, so we have to imagine that everything will be propulsive from here on out. Eventually, we have to see some enormous battle sequences, right? Above all else, we are eagerly awaiting Annie getting a chance to take out The Deep once and for all.

Also, the aforementioned promo shows Stan Edgar wearing what is a rather casual t-shirt, continuing the random The Boys tradition of having people wear ridiculous clothing you would never imagine them in. Just remember what we’ve seen Hughie forced to put on over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some other news regarding The Boys season 5 and what is to come

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 5 episode 5 when it arrives this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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