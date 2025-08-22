Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, week 7?

Overnight the famous wall competition happened within the Big Brother 27 house — so who was the winner? What are the long-term ramifications?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and indicate that Vince is the first two-time Head of Household of the season, and it is one he needed to win. He and Katherine were there in the end, and he may have felt like she would have nominated him after everything that transpired with the Rylie vote. She clearly is the most upset at people like Vince, Mickey, and even Rachel since she put up Rylie and targeted him in the first place.

Now as for the nominees Vince is considering, it is important to remember that he has the Judges alliance of himself, Ashley, Rachel, Will, and Morgan. This is likely the group he is loyal to right now, but he is suggesting to Lauren that he could backdoor Rachel — most likely as cover? We do not personally think that he would do that until the Blockbuster is over to ensure there is a better chance of getting her out. Mickey appears to be his target for now, and he also seems set on nominating Ava, which is easy because she also nominated him previously.

The tricky thing that Vince has to manage this week are his relationships, given that Lauren doesn’t know about the Judges. He also seems intent on keeping Keanu safe because of how he handled the vote-out of Rylie. (We also do tend to think personally that he does not want another guy to leave, mostly because there is such a big disparity of men to women in the game right now.) Kelley is an easy pawn — heck, she may even volunteer!

