Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Rachel makes another push

We are just a matter of hours now from the latest Big Brother 27 eviction show — and is there still a lot of drama happening? Well, let’s just say that there are still pushes to get Rylie out of the game.

In particular, let’s just say that Rachel is one of the people who is currently leading the charge, trying to implore Vince to make a move and get Rylie out — or rather, try to figure out a way to convince Ava, perhaps through Vince. Ava has been steadfast on wanting to keep Rylie for days and is a valuable swing vote — yet, her reasoning for it is baffling. Rylie is for sure loyal to Katherine and Lauren over her, and that is without considering people like Kelley or Vince. Ava has also argued that Rachel’s side of the game is messy, and you can argue that is the case with Ashley at times.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reality TV updates!!

If there is one thing that we can say at this point, it is simply this: Rachel needs to talk to Ava more directly. Or, rather, most of Rachel, Morgan, Ashley, Vince, and Will need to speak with her together and offer reassurances. Based on where things stand, it does appear like Vince is going to try and set up Ava as the reason none of this works. This is something he excels at, as he wants to make sure that none of this is his fault.

One last thing that we will say here is simply this: Based on the Blockbuster competition that we have been teased by Julie Chen Moonves, it feels like anyone could win … and there is a lot of chaos that could be coming as a result.

Related – Be sure to get some other information now on Big Brother 27 and what is coming up

What do you think is going to happen on tonight’s Big Brother 27 eviction show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







