Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 6 eviction preview

Tonight the latest eviction is going to happen within the Big Brother 27 house — so what can we say about what is going to happen?

Well, here’s a reminder that Morgan, Mickey, and Rylie are all on the block and one of them is going to be leaving the game tonight. Based on where things stand right now, it does appear as though we are going to be seeing Mickey leave the game no matter what. The hilarious thing about this whole situation is that Mickey is not even campaigning that hard and she is going to bed a little earlier than others.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reality TV updates!!

Morgan, meanwhile, has easily campaigned the hardest and luckily, she does have a few allies on her side. The challenge for her is whether or not we’re going to see a situation here where she is on the block versus Rylie. If Mickey does win the Blockbuster, there is a good chance that she could go and it may come down to Vince and Ava. The two agreed last night to talk about things at the last second regarding the vote, but that they did want Morgan to stay.

One other thing worth noting? Well, Ashley told Vince last night that when Mickey was Head of Household, Rylie suggested him or Jimmy as a replacement nominee instead of Katherine. Will this crawl around in his head for a little while? It is a fair thing to wonder … and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in a matter of hours. There is a chance a few things could flip at the last minute, and it is really just bizarre that there is a lot of trust that various people in the game have in Rylie.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 27 right now

Who do you want to see leaving Big Brother 27 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







