Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: All eyes on Ava

Today, life in the Big Brother 27 house is as confusing as always, mostly for one simple reason: Nobody can get on the same page. It feels like there is a legitimate chance for Rylie to be evicted, but is everyone really going to get on board with it?

Well, first and foremost here, remember that the Judges formed yesterday with Morgan, Will, Vince, Rachel, and Ashley serving as a part of it. If Morgan wins the Blockbuster, these five would have four of the votes in a showdown between Mickey and Rylie. The problem is that they need one more … and would Ava really vote to evict Mickey from the game?

Well, this is where things are tricky. Ava does not trust Vince at all and does not want to be played by him. Meanwhile, she has had issued with Mickey for the past several days. She has aired out these reservations with the likes of Rachel and Morgan, but she needs to talk with Vince in order to ensure that Rylie could actually go.

In the event that Ava decides to evict Rylie no matter what, the plan is partially set. The problem is that in the event that Mickey wins the Blockbuster, she does not want to evict Rylie at present. That means that Will, Vince, Ashley, and maybe Ava would need one more vote … and that is when you have to look at someone like Keanu or Lauren if you want to ensure that Rylie does go.

This week is, with all of this in mind, very much dramatic — and we are pretty darn excited to see where a lot of stuff plays out here in the end.

What do you think — will Ava vote out Rylie this week in Big Brother 27?

Do you think that Keanu could, as well? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

