Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Will the Judges actually work?

Yesterday, we had a chance to learn about a new alliance in the Big Brother 27 house in the Judges — can this group actually run the table?

Well, first and foremost, remember that this group consists of Rachel, Ashley, Will, Vince, and Morgan — it may work because there are multiple people in here invested in working with each other. Vince and Morgan have been working together for a while. Also, working with Rachel means that she is not coming after him — they are arguably the two best players in the house and in that way, they are better off together than they are apart.

So last night, Rachel and Vince did have a pretty great exchange of information. Rachel indicated that she told Lauren before the Veto Ceremony Rylie would be going up. Meanwhile, Vince told her that Kelley was going to vote him out over Keanu. They do need each other for at least a little while in the game moving forward.

Is Rylie going to be evicted?

There is at least a decent chance of it, given that Vince also spent some time with Lauren last night indicating that he is debating getting him out of the game. He is clearly trying to lay some of the groundwork in order to make that happen. The real test here is whether or not Vince is going to tell Keanu that Rylie is not really with him, as that could be the thing that legitimately turns the tide on some sort of larger level. If that can happen, almost all bets are off — they may need Keanu to flip, especially if Mickey is off somewhere thinking that she can get out Morgan over Rylie.

Do you think the judges could work in Big Brother 27 long-term?

