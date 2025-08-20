Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The Judges form

We knew that the Big Brother 27 live feeds had the potential to bring us all sorts of chaos today — but who expected a new alliance? Or, in particular, one where you could have both Rachel and Vince as an active part of it?

Well, let’s just say that this is where we introduce the Judges as an alliance. This is one that is comprised by Morgan, Rachel, Ashley, Will, and then also Vince, who is brought in and at least on paper, is working to stay on board with it. He has yet to out this to anyone else and he may knot, knowing that doing this would only paint a much bigger target on his back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other Big Brother 27 updates!!

The funny thing is that one of the main players who could influence the Judges at this point is someone who is not even in the alliance right now in Keanu. He just doesn’t know how to keep any information to himself! For starters, he indicated to Morgan that she wouldn’t have the numbers against Rylie on the block, and that is likely because of Vince … who is on her side supposedly. This could lead to her starting to question Vince, and almost force Vince to vote with her to prove his trust. It may also give Vince another incentive to vote to evict Rylie and then try to blame it on either Keanu or Kelley after the fact. Would anyone believe that? This is the sort of thing that you have to wonder about, at least for now.

In the end, the only thing we would say is that moving forward, there is going to be a lot of chaos depending on where the numbers lie.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 27 right now

What do you most want to see from the Judges in the Big Brother 27 house?

Do you think they could last? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







