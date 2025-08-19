Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Mickey’s stunning admission

In a little over two days from now, the latest Big Brother 27 eviction show is going to be here. Want to get a better sense of what is to come?

Well, as of right now we do still think that certain situations are fluid — and at the same time, we also still think that Vince holds a lot of the cards. If he really wants Rylie evicted over either Mickey or Morgan, he has the ammunition to make it happen: All he has to do is tell Keanu! We tend to think that Will, Ava, and Ashley will evict Rylie almost no matter what. If Keanu and then Vince are on board, that’s five — that is all Head of Household Rachel needs.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reality TV updates!!

Here is where things get a little bit funky. This afternoon, Mickey shockingly told Katherine she would keep Rylie over Morgan. Is she lying? Maybe, but there is also a chance she thinks that this will allow her a chance to puppet Will, Ava, and Ashley herself while leaving a big target in Rylie still in the game. If Vince cannot get Keanu on board, this would give Rylie all the votes that he needs in order to stay versus Morgan — who is actually taking this situation better than expected. She has worked to re-establish things with Rachel, campaign a little bit, but no go overboard. She has clearly established herself as the most rational of the three nominees and moving forward, we do think that being untethered from Mickey could be really good for her game.

No matter what, we do expect a lot of conversations and back-and-forth … at least for some people. We do not anticipate that Rylie is going to start running around campaigning to people.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Big Brother 27 and the live feeds

What more do you want to see today on Big Brother 27?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







