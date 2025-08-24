The Bear season 5: Ayo Edebiri on no Carmy, Sydney romance

While many things have changed in the world of The Bear from the very beginning, one has not: The lack of interest in a Carmy – Sydney romance. Even if you do want it, the cast indicates that it is still 100% not happening.

For the record, this is a refrain that has been out there for some time, and it is hardly revolutionary that more people are saying it now.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Ayo Edebiri had the following to say when it comes to where things stand between her and Jeremy Allen White’s characters at this point:

“I feel like we’ve been saying since [Season] 1, but I don’t know if people are starting to believe us now … I do think that like there’s something about seeing people where they’re really passionate or where they’re excelling at something, it can feel exciting and charged. It’s a hard thing to talk about because we never get it right. I don’t know, my job is to do the thing, and then how you interpret it is how you interpret it.

“But I do think it’s professional, and I do think if anything were to happen, it would not be the show that we’re making. And I also think it would be so crazy. That man is crazy and that girl is a bad communicator! The restaurant would blow up in like three seconds if anything ever happened.”

Ultimately, we do tend to think that Edebiri is right that this relationship would probably not work — and also, the main reason for some of the ‘shipping may just be that we have decades’ worth of history with shows where colleagues do end up becoming lovers. That is a hard trope to move away from now.

Do you think we will ever see a stable Carmy romance on The Bear moving forward?

