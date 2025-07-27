The Bear season 5 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear something more on The Bear season 5 between now and the end of July? Of course, you can make a case, and a lot starts off here with one simple thing: The knowledge that the culinary hit is serving up at least one more course.

It is weird to know that in advance of the fourth season launching, there was still uncertainty as to the long-term future. Luckily, a lot of that has quieted down … even if we are still wondering if season 5 will be the end. After all, how much story is there if (spoiler alert) Carmy is no longer in the restaurant business? That is something that needs to be figured out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE BEAR reviews!

For the time being, though, we will at least say that there is a chance that later this year or early in 2026, we will start to hear whispers of what lies ahead. However, there is no reason to think that it is going to be rushed. What we have seen with this show in particular is that it often films in the winter and then premieres in June. For now, we hardly think there is any reason to expect anything different! Because The Bear is a show that films rather fast, it is easier for the cast and crew to get reunited.

Now with all of this being said, there is one important caveat that must be noted here: The cast is very much with other projects. If there is any reason why we are stuck waiting longer than a year between seasons, this is most likely it. We also tend to think it is best at this point to recognize that there is probably not going to be more news for both the rest of the month and a little while after.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bear, including more of what could be coming

What are you the most excited to see at present heading into The Bear season 5?

Do you think that it could end up being the final chapter? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







