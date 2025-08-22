Big Brother 27: Was Rylie, Morgan, or Mickey evicted?

Who was evicted on tonight’s Big Brother 27 episode? Make no mistake here that we entered the installment anticipating fireworks. Is that what we got?

Well, the first thing to note here is that over the past 24 hours, almost everything has revolved around what Vince and Ava are going to do with their votes. They held the ability to keep Mickey in the game over Rylie, and they could hold power to ensure that Morgan stays over him also. Remember that Will and Ashley were potentially locks to get the rodeo rider out; if Mickey voted to evict Rylie over Morgan, then Vince and Ava would decide it. On the live feeds, it seemed like Vince was starting to soft-launch keeping Rylie, but who knows what would happen after the Blockbuster?

Without further ado, let’s get into the part of the show that mattered the most tonight.

BB Blockbuster – In what was one of the bigger surprises of the season, Mickey beat both Rylie and Morgan! She hasn’t won directly a lot of comps but she did it here when she absolutely needed to — and it dramatically altered the course of the season.

Eviction – Finally, we get to the big surprise here as we ended up seeing the super-dramatic exit of Rylie from the game. We were thrilled to see him go, but everyone in the house acted like he died. It was frustrating how long this all dragged out, and that is without even mentioning the lukewarm reaction that the audience had for him. (The entire exit interview felt all sorts of strange and awkward to watch. Also, who else misses the goodbye messages being during the broadcast?)

