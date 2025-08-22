Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8: Another Quinn cameo!

We had hoped that there would be some sort of surprise over the course of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8. Ultimately, we got it courtesy of Joey Quinn … and it also makes a good bit of sense.

Ultimately, what we can say at the moment here is that we needed to see Desmond Harrington back given how much Batista is starting to spiral off the deep end. We’ve already seen him now bring Claudette to where Dexter had set up the “kill room.” However, Dexter had already left the scene and it felt to them like Angel could have easily set this up himself. Add to this the rather simple fact that Quinn told Claudette that not only is Batista not a Captain at this point, but he’s retired! He has no real authority and within that, you can argue that he is going to be taking a one-way ticket to prison.

One of the things about Quinn is that he is trying to be on the straight and narrow when it comes to the job these days. He does care about Angel but at the same time, he has no reason to lie for him. Also, he hasn’t been told to do so! When Angel spent time with him and Masuka earlier this season, he didn’t tell them what he was up to. If he had, maybe things could have been different?

For now, we do anticipate that there is a chance that we’re going to hear something more when it comes to Quinn and Angel before the end of the season … mostly because it makes sense. We also would not be mad if this does set up a larger role for Harrington moving into a potential season 2.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

