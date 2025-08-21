A Man on the Inside season 2 premiere date, details revealed

Just in case you were eager to get some news on A Man on the Inside season 2 over at Netflix, we have great insight now!

Well, here is what we can share at present — all episodes of the Ted Danson series are going to be available starting on Thursday, November 20. This is roughly the same time frame that we saw the first season of the show premiere and with that, we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked by that. Now that we are on the other side of some industry strikes, television can turn around a lot faster!

So what will the story be for the next season of the show? Well, the synopsis below does a good job setting the stage for what is ahead:

“Eager to take on another big undercover case, Charles Nieuwendyk (Danson) gets his chance when a mysterious blackmailer targets Wheeler College president Jack Berenger (Max Greenfield), who enlists Charles to go undercover as a professor. Who’s making these threats? Does it have something to do with the iconoclastic billionaire Brad Vinick (Gary Cole), a Wheeler graduate, and his proposed donation to the school? Charles finds no shortage of possible suspects, but his attention gets diverted by free-spirited music teacher Mona (Mary Steenburgen), whose zest for life awakens feelings he thought he’d buried after the passing of his wife. Is he ready to open his heart again at this stage in his life? And more importantly, has he fallen for the very criminal he’s been sent to unmask?”

In the end, seeing Danson’s real-life wife in Steenburgen on the show is going to be exciting, especially since Charles getting a love interest himself could be exciting. How will he move forward? Can he? There is a good bit to consider.

