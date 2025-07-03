A Man on the Inside season 3: Is it already possible?

For those who are unaware, A Man on the Inside season 2 is currently being filmed — and yet, why not look further ahead? Based on the fact that the Ted Danson – Netflix series appears to be extremely successful, there is a case to be made for the streaming service bringing it back again.

The biggest reason we bring all this up right now is simple: The producers themselves even seem to be thinking about the long-term future already.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

According to a new report from Deadline, Jackée Harry is going to be coming on board at some point in season 2 in a guest capacity, and here is where things get interesting. The exact nature of her part is being kept under lock and key. Beyond just that, the site notes that she could potentially return for a season 3 — indicating that this is something that the series clearly wants on some level.

For those who have not heard as of yet, A Man on the Inside season 2 is seemingly going to be set around a university, which could actually play more into Charles’ strengths than what we saw in season 1. However, we also tend to think that executive producer Mike Schur has some other surprises in store — and it should be quite fun learning what those look like. The first season proved that it could be both incredibly fun and also meaningful, and it is one of the reasons we hope that there are at least some callbacks to what we saw at the senior home — otherwise, it would be a little sad to just see Charles move forward and not think about some of those characters at all.

Related – Get some more discussion right now when it comes to A Man on the Inside season 2, including other casting news

What are you most eager to see moving into A Man on the Inside season 2 across the board?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some other insight.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







