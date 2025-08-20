The Pitt season 2: Noah Wyle to direct

Just in case you wanted even more good news regarding The Pitt season 2, we have it courtesy of one Noah Wyle. He is going to direct an upcoming episode!

In a post on Instagram, the actor behind Dr. Robby confirmed that he is going to be heading behind the camera for at least one upcoming episode. This is a role that Wyle seems more than prepared to take on and in the end, we are confident that he will be pulling off something awesome. In addition to playing Dr. Robby on the HBO Max series, remember that Wyle has also written episodes, as well — truly a jack of all trades in that sense.

One of the reasons why The Pitt has proven itself to be so outstanding already is rather simple: The real strength of some of the people on-screen and behind the camera. There is a real commitment to make the show feel realistic and thoughtful an as of this writing, we foresee no real reason to think that anything is about to change. The second season is taking place ten months after the events of season 1 and within that, a lot will be changing for some of the characters. Langdon is going to be back at the hospital after receiving some sort of addiction treatment.

As for Dr. Robby, is there a chance that we’re going to learn something more about how he’s recovering from his trauma? The man had a total breakdown in season 1 after experiencing death after death as a part of the job. This means that a lot of opportunities could be ahead for emotional content.

