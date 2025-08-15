The Pitt season 2: Shawn Hatosy set to direct

We have known for a good while now that Shawn Hatosy would be returning to The Pitt season 2 as Jack Abbot. Now, there is more to say regarding his role behind the scenes.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the Emmy-nominated actor is going to be directing an episode from the next season of the show. This is far from his TV directorial debut, but it is still exciting that he gets a chance to do something on a big prestige drama like this. We tend to believe that there is a lot of emotional stuff in every episode, but some will stand out more than others.

In a statement per the aforementioned website, here is what Hatosy had to say about the new gig:

“I’m so excited to capture this show from the other side of the lens. The Pitt is an absolute dream for a director. I feel like a chef who gets to work in the best kitchen, with all the best ingredients – incredible writing, great actors, such strong characters with very distinct points of view; all in an immersive, adrenaline-pumped, beautifully choreographed world … Having experienced it all through Abbot’s eyes, I think that’s going to really enhance my perspective as a director, and what a joy to be able to do it with a group of people with whom I already have such a deep bond.”

Ultimately, Hatosy’s acting role for season 2 is described as recurring, which means that he will probably be 2-3 episodes at least, if not more. Abbot is not on the same shift as Robby and because of that, they do not get to cross paths all the time. When they do, though, it is fair to say that it matters greatly.

