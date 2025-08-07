The Pitt season 2 premiere date: Has it been revealed?

Do we now know the official The Pitt season 2 premiere date over at HBO Max? Well, someone who is certainly in the know is John Wells. He is an executive producer on the show, and he is as much of an industry veteran as you are going to find with a ton of hits on his resume like ER, Animal Kingdom, and Shameless.

So is he ready for another chapter of the medical drama with Noah Wyle? Filming has been underway for a while, and it does even feel like he knows the premiere date — though it has yet to be confirmed by the streaming service.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wells discussed the need for there to be new episodes of the show every single year, especially in an era where other series have huge breaks between seasons:

… How am I supposed to keep a fandom with something when I can’t even remember what happened two and a half years later? We’re essentially returning the exact same day that we premiered. It will be the eighth of January — 365 days later. And with all due respect to all of my friends who make TV, there is no reason these shows can’t be on every year. These delays are becoming even more conspicuous now that the series load is diminishing. It was so crowded that you could almost use that as an excuse.

We do think The Pitt is even more of an achievement when you consider that this is a show that does fifteen episodes a season — it is more like a network show when it comes to its release pattern. However, at the same time, it has both the prestige and overall quality of a network show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Pitt right now, including other casting updates

What are you most excited to see on The Pitt season 2 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some more news you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







