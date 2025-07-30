The Pitt season 2 spoilers: Is Dr. Jack Abbot back?

Can we now say with some confidence that Shawn Hatosy is coming back for The Pitt season 2? Let’s just say there is reason for optimism. As a matter of fact, think extreme optimism.

In a recent post on Twitter, the newly-minted Emmy-nominated actor shared a selfie from himself within a trailer alongside the following caption: “handsome in bloom. edge unsheathed. they called me back—and now they flinch at the glow.” While on paper this description may be cryptic and a little random, some of this is tied to the initial description of Dr. Jack Abbot from the first season. Given the fact that the series is back in production and he has a longstanding relationship with John Wells, his relationship is largely confirmed.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score more TV reactions and reviews!

So what will the story be for Abbot upon his return? We tend to think that it won’t be that different from season 1, where he and Robby have some crossover in their shifts and Abbot helps with some sort of crisis. Given that they both lead the ER, it is harder to imagine Hatosy being around full time. We do tend to think there is also something great about seeing him as much as we do. It honestly makes him feel even more valuable. It also makes it so that there are little reveals we learn about through his arc — remember that we didn’t realize he was an amputee until the end of the season 1 finale.

Hatosy is returning at what has to be one of the coolest points in his entire career at this point. Just remember for a moment that in addition to The Pitt, he was also a part of this past season of Chicago PD and Animal Kingdom recently blew up on streaming.

Related – Get more insight now on The Pitt, including some other premiere date hopes

What do you want to see from Jack Abbot moving into The Pitt season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







