Euphoria season 3 episode 3: Will the Cassie, Nate wedding happen?

We recognize heading into Euphoria season 3 episode 3 that there are a lot of stories that are set to transpire — and many could be based around a central event.

After all, the wedding of Cassie and Nate is right around the corner and within that, the show seems to be moving into some relatively uncharted territory. If you think back to a lot of the teasers that we saw ahead of the season, the bulk of the footage was from the first couple of episodes. We’ve seen a little bit of footage from the wedding, but that is more or less it.

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There are absolutely a number of different things to wonder about at present, but the biggest may just be whether or not the wedding happens, given mostly the fact that these characters are so tumultuous. Also, we’re slightly concerned that Rue is going to turn up, trouble is going to follow her, and then more or less all hell is going to break loose. Why would we imagine anything else for a show like this? We’ve just seen so many examples of it over the years. Rue has made a decent amount of enemies already, though there are still people who continue to care for her.

Then, there is the other side

What happens to Nate and Cassie in the event the wedding does happen? For most of the season so far, the whole story for Sydney Sweeney’s character has revolved around the lengths she’s gone to properly fund the ceremony to her specifications. If she and Nate are together in their little corner of suburbia, where exactly do things go?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Euphoria now, including a handful of other teases for what’s next

What are you most eager to see heading into Euphoria season 3 episode 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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