Euphoria season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Cassie’s wedding…

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see Euphoria season 3 episode 3. Will this be one of the biggest ones so far?

Well, if nothing else, we do tend to think that this is a chance to see one of the defining events of the entire season so far. Or, at the very least, one that is going to bring many characters together. Cassie and Nate’s big wedding is about to be here, but is everything going to go according to plan? Let’s just say that we’d be surprised if it did. Cassie may put on a good front, but there are a million different ways it all may go south. Think about what she’s doing and Nate’s feelings about it. Also, consider the idea that there are a lot of other people who are turning up with all sorts of baggage.

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If there was an episode this season where the story was primed to take a turn, it feels like this could be it. Also, remember that there are only eight episodes overall and everything does have to get going pretty fast. We know that this show is playing around a great deal with faith, danger, and destiny this season. Yet, are Nate and Cassie really meant to spend the bulk of their time in suburbia?

At this point, it does feel abundantly clear that Rue’s story is the one that takes center stage but with everything going on right now with Jules and her art career, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing more stories crossing over in due time — and not just because of the wedding.

Related – See even more discussion now when it comes to the future of Euphoria

What do you think we are going to see moving into Euphoria season 3 episode 3 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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