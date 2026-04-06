Euphoria season 3: Zendaya hints at potential final season

Ahead of the launch of Euphoria season 3 on HBO this weekend, we know that the network has not commented on the long-term future of the show.

For the sake of the network, we’re sure that they would love to find a way to keep this going, mostly due to the fact that it is one of their most successful and influential shows. While Zendaya was already famous before playing Rue, the series has created a number of other stars including Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Elordi. It also generates discussion in a way few other programs do.

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As for Zendaya’s own point of view, it does look like we are nearing the end of the road. Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show (watch here), the actress / executive producer said “I think so” when asked about a possible end this season. She also added the following:

“Euphoria cracked my heart open … [Playing Rue] taught me so much about life … that crew has also seen me grow up. I owe so much to that show. Rue taught me so much about empathy and about redemption. She taught me a lot and I’m very grateful for all of it.”

Now, “I think so” is not 100% confirmation, and we would not be surprised if HBO just leaves it open if Sam Levinson comes up with another idea two or three years from now. That would also make it possible for Zendaya to change her own mind. The only thing we feel confident about is that the show should not continue without Rue as its core. We know that there is an ensemble around her, but we view the vast majority of the world through her lens.

Related – See a new behind the scenes video about Euphoria season 3 and the stories ahead

What are you preparing to see now over the course of Euphoria season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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